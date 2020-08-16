Robert Latimer made his last gentlemanly breath on August 15, 2020, ending an unkind and nuisance journey with cancer after a long, charmed life. Here we share with you, in his words, "Little Known and Less Cared About Facts Concerning Bob Latimer."
Known by those who loved and revered him as Bob, Uncle Bobby, Bob-the-Bunny, and Captain, he will be remembered for his genuine interest in others, his curiosity for life, his devotion to routine and his ability to always forget to set the camera after gathering twenty people together to take a photo.
A valentine to all who knew him, even crusty sailors, engineers, lawyers and carpenters, Bob was born to the late Robert Ewell Latimer and the late Thelma Naomi Traynham Latimer on February14th. Being born on the tail end of the depression gave him an appreciation for some things that were done on the "el-cheapo", but this only child from Colley Avenue lived a rich life full of lessons and explorations in Norfolk, Virginia. Throughout his entire life, which he lived as a Christian, and he loved his neighbor as himself. He had a knack for creating a small village feel in his very large world.
In 1956, Bob was in the first graduating class of the Norfolk Division of the College of William and Mary with a Bachelor of Science degree and later received his Master's degree in science from Old Dominion University in 1970. Bob retired after 30 years as a school teacher and administrator in the Norfolk Public School System. He was a member of various educational organizations during his years in the field of education.
His love of his country and flag lead him to serve in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1956-1957, where luck would have it, he was assigned to run the movie theater. His service to his country and his community did not end after his tour of duty. Bob was a proud member and past president of the Norfolk Rotary Club for nearly 40 years (four times a Paul Harris Fellow), a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors since 1989 and a protective and conscientious neighbor to the Willoughby Spit community.
Bob is survived and missed by his giant Lingerfelt family whom he loved deeply, as well as friends and neighbors too numerous to list here and still honor his request to write this as "cheaply" as possible. Of particular note, he was grateful for the Sentara Medical Community and Dr. Robert Badamian and also the Westminster-Canterbury At Home Hospice. He leaves behind his daughter Tamara Lynette Latimer and his first-mate, his soulmate, his love and disco-dancing partner, Erle Marie (Lingerfelt) Latimer.
In 1989, Bob wrote a note for himself, "Future plans: sail, build clocks, be active in Rotary, and try to keep up with all the plans the wife has in mind." Well done Captain, well done.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Norfolk Rotary Charities, 414 W. Bute St., Norfolk, VA 23510. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. A private service will be officiated by the Reverend Moses Joshua of Richmond, VA. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com
.