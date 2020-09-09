1/
Robert Neal "Rob" McManus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rob McManus, 59, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4:30-7:30 pm Friday in Loving Funeral Home. Due to the COVID guidelines a private service will be held at 11:30 am Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Loving Funeral Home. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to follow the procession from the funeral home to Meadowbrook and attend the graveside service. The procession from the funeral home to Meadowbrook will be lining up at Loving Funeral Home at 12:15pm Saturday. More information and condolances may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
04:30 - 07:30 PM
Loving Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
11:30 AM
Loving Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Funeral
12:15 PM
Loving Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved