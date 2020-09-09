Rob McManus, 59, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020. The family will receive friends from 4:30-7:30 pm Friday in Loving Funeral Home. Due to the COVID guidelines a private service will be held at 11:30 am Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 in Loving Funeral Home. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to follow the procession from the funeral home to Meadowbrook and attend the graveside service. The procession from the funeral home to Meadowbrook will be lining up at Loving Funeral Home at 12:15pm Saturday. More information and condolances may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com