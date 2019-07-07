Robert Oâ€™Dell, 89 of Norfolk, Virginia passed away May 26, 2019. Robert was born on November 11, 1929 in Beacon, New York to Mary (Rogers) and Peter Oâ€™Dell. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bernice I. Oâ€™Dell, daughters, Linda Baldwin (Rufus Baldwin) of Norfolk, VA and Cynthia Oâ€™Dell (Robert Leahy) of Charleston, SC and granddaughter, Allison Affelder of Beverly Hills, CA. Robert Oâ€™Dell was preceded in death by his son and daughter in law Michael and Marguerite Oâ€™Dell.



Robert Oâ€™Dell served in the US Navy, was a volunteer for the Hopewell NY Fire Department, member of St. Columba Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus and retired as Senior Associate Engineer from IBM in East Fishkill, NY.



The family sincerely appreciates everyone at the Commonwealth Senior Living at the Ballentine and Hospice of Norfolk. The family will always be sincerely grateful to everyone at the Ballentine for their care, compassion, patience and service. The genuine kindness and support extended by everyone at the Ballentine is truly beyond measure.



His funeral and interment will be a private family service at a later date.