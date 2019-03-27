Robert Oakley Howell â€œBobâ€, 91, of Chesapeake was called to his heavenly home on Saturday March 23, 2019 with his family by his side.He was born November 9, 1927, in New York and was the son of the late Elsie Geide and Oakley Howell. Bob married his true love Johanna â€œJoâ€ on November 22, 1947 and remained faithful to each other for 66 years until her passing in 2014. He was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. Bob had a heart of gold and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He had a love for fishing. He served our country for 20 active duty years and 10 reserve years in the US Navy. He retired as a CPO and a WWII veteran. We are grateful and thankful for his service.A wonderful man has been lost, however heaven has gained a wonderful angel. â€œSo when tomorrow starts without me, donâ€™t think we are far apart, for every time you think of me, Iâ€™m right here in your heart.â€ Left to cherish his memory are his devoted daughters & son, Johanna Jones (James), Janet Chappell (Mike), Robert J. Howell (Gail); six grandchildren, Travis, Bryon (Maria), Tiffany (Jason), Courtney (Andrew), Bobby (Molly) and Amanda; nine great-grandchildren, Tyler (Emily), Andrew, Kailey, Christian, MacKenzie, Alex, Kaden, Saylor and Oaklyn; sister-in-laws, Beulah Johnson, Rita Campbell and Bertha Hassell; brother-in-laws, Jimmy Dowling and Jackie Dowling as well as numerous nieces & nephews. Special thanks to his close friends, Bonnie, Edna, Billy, Sherri, Rick and Marty. The family will receive friends for a visitation with refreshments from 5:00 to 7:00 pm Wednesday March 27, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322. Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary