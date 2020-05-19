Robert Olive "Bob" Barbee Jr.
1938 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Olive Barbee, Jr., 81, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020. Bob was born on November 22, 1938 in Orange County, NC. He was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Laura Scott Barbee; parents, Robert Olive Barbee, Sr. and Rose C. Barbee. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Veronica (Vicky) Barnes, Paul Scott Barbee, (Joy); sisters, Linda Thompson (Bob), Gail Barrett and Nora Sawyer (Willard); grandchildren, Anne Gehman (Wayne), Bryan Barnes (Julie), Ashley Townley (Billy) and Jordan Barbee.

Bob graduated from Norview High School in 1957, completed a four-year apprenticeship program at Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1963 where he was employed for 36 years. When Bob was not working at the shipyard, he enjoyed doing anything outdoors with his family and friends. He especially loved skiing, camping, bike rides and traveling to new locales. He was employed at Snowshoe as a ski instructor and often volunteered with the Challenged Athletes of West Virginia, he also worked as a Maintenance Ranger at False Cape State Park. Bob was loved by all and will be missed by many.

There will be a visitation at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm, and a private family graveside service on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Challenged Athletes of West Virginia, attention Carol Woody (304) 572-6808, 10 Snowshoe Dr. Snowshoe, WV 26209. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit kellumfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
MAY
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7576711717
