Robert P. "Bob" Hoggard, 80, of Virginia Beach, stepped into eternity and was received by his Lord and Saviour, Saturday, June 29, 2019.



Born in Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina, July 10, 1938, he was the son of the late William A. and Arlene Shearin Hoggard.



He was also predeceased by his Sister, Glenda H. Moffatt, Brother-in-law, Jack Moffatt and grandson, Rob Rudman.



Survivors include his beloved wife, Elizabeth Onella Hoggard; brother, Tom Hoggard and wife Brenda; children, William A. â€œBuddyâ€ Hoggard, II and wife Geri, Patricia Rudman Coulter and husband Chris; grandchildren, Amanda, Jessica, Bob, Dean, Eric & Jeffrey, 11 great grandchildren, 3 brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, many cousins and extended family.



His family moved to Norfolk in the early â€˜40s and he began working at an early age at the fish market and selling newspapers. Graduating from Maury High School in 1956, he served in the National Guard, and he began his career at Vepco in the storeroom in Williamsburg. He married the love of his life, his â€œOnella,â€ December 19, 1958 and together, they raised 2 children. Dad started his own business while still working as a service man with VepCo called Smithfield Electric and wired many houses during the early seventies before selling his business. On July 23, 1976, Dad came to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ as his Saviour and has served Him faithfully since that time. Dad served in the Gideons International Ministry since 1978 giving out thousands of bibles over the years, Many have come to accept Jesus as their Saviour due to Dadâ€™s teaching, evangelism and faithful service in the Deacon ministries of the churches heâ€™s served. He retired from Vepco/Dominion Power, a 4th line supervisor in Springfield, VA after almost 41 years of service. He continued to serve his Church until a year ago when his health prevented him from driving.



We don't know what to say, there are no words that we could write that we feel would be worthy to express the profound loss we have experienced today. He is our hero, his daughterâ€™s first love, our daddy, a person like no other, someone to aspire to be like with his words of wisdom, love, compassion and his ever powerful faith in God. The night before he was received in his Saviourâ€™s arms, He told us "I'm being selfish" he was ready to go home, but he didn't want to leave us behind.



A celebration of his life will be held Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Great Neck Baptist Church, 1020 General Jackson Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454, with a reception at the church to follow. Pastor William A. â€œBuddyâ€ Hoggard, II and Pastor William Colvin will officiate.



In lieu of flowers, money can be donated to Great Neck Baptist Churchâ€™s â€œUnited in Faithâ€ Building Fund. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com" Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 1, 2019