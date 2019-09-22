|
Mr. Robert P. Rowland (Bob) of Roanoke, VA passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on September 16, 2019 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Paul Rowland, Sr. and Edith Joyce Barbour. He is survived by the loves of his life: Donna, whom he loved with all his heart and soul, his daughters, Kay Taylor and her husband Tommy, Jennifer Pruitt and her husband Jason, and Theresa Stiehl and her husband Steven. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jackson and Tyler Pruitt, Connor and Mason Stiehl, Megan Merritt, Kaitlyn and Madison Taylor and one great grandchild, Laken. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers Billy Rowland, Mike Rowland and his wife Donna, and his sister Carolyn Rowland.
Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and a 1978 graduate of Old Dominion University. During his lifetime, Bob was a business owner and entrepreneur. He will be remembered as a gregarious soul; fond of company and social events with endless stories and jokes to be told.
He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and outstanding golfer with three career holes-in-one, whom he would surely tell everyone about. He lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held on October 19, 2019 at the V.F.W. post 4809, from 3-6 pm. 5728 Bartee St, Norfolk, VA 23502
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019