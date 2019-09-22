Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
V.F.W. post 4809
5728 Bartee St
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rowland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Rowland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Rowland Obituary
Mr. Robert P. Rowland (Bob) of Roanoke, VA passed away in Virginia Beach, VA on September 16, 2019 at the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Paul Rowland, Sr. and Edith Joyce Barbour. He is survived by the loves of his life: Donna, whom he loved with all his heart and soul, his daughters, Kay Taylor and her husband Tommy, Jennifer Pruitt and her husband Jason, and Theresa Stiehl and her husband Steven. He is also survived by his grandchildren; Jackson and Tyler Pruitt, Connor and Mason Stiehl, Megan Merritt, Kaitlyn and Madison Taylor and one great grandchild, Laken. Also left to cherish his memory are his brothers Billy Rowland, Mike Rowland and his wife Donna, and his sister Carolyn Rowland.

Bob was a U.S. Navy veteran of the Vietnam War and a 1978 graduate of Old Dominion University. During his lifetime, Bob was a business owner and entrepreneur. He will be remembered as a gregarious soul; fond of company and social events with endless stories and jokes to be told.

He was an avid gardener, fisherman, and outstanding golfer with three career holes-in-one, whom he would surely tell everyone about. He lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

A celebration of Bob's life will be held on October 19, 2019 at the V.F.W. post 4809, from 3-6 pm. 5728 Bartee St, Norfolk, VA 23502

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.