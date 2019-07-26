|
Robert P. Albergotti, â€œBobbyâ€, after a long hard fight, peacefully passed from this life on July 24, 2019. A lifetime resident of Norfolk, Bobby was born September 24, 1926 to Robert Pascal Albergotti and Dorothy Clark Albergotti. A graduate of Granby High School and the University of Virginia, he served two years with the Army Air Corps as skipper of Air Sea Rescue boats on Okinawa during the Second World War.
Mr. Albergotti began his real estate career with Baldwin Brothers and Taylor before founding Albergotti and Co. in 1964, serving as its president until 1991 when the company joined with William E. Wood & Associates. All told, Bobbyâ€™s career spanned almost six decades, concluding with the profitable sale of his own home at age 88. His professional accomplishments include terms as President, Vice-President and Director of Norfolk Board of Realtors and he was honored by that organization as Realtor of the Year in 1974. He served many years on the Board of Review for Real Estate Assessments for the City of Norfolk and on the Citizens Advisory Committee.
Mr. Albergotti worked actively in the community, serving Childrenâ€™s Hospital of the Kings Daughters and DePaul Hospital, on their Advisory Committees and Virginia Wesleyan College, as a member and chair of the Presidentâ€™s Committee. He was christened at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, served on the Vestry and remained a faithful member his entire life.
Mr. Albergotti was a founding member of the Rappahannock River Yacht Club of Irvington, VA and a well-loved fixture and Past President of the Norfolk Yacht and Country Club. An excellent sailor, Bobby, with friends and family, spent most of his life on the water sailing his beloved sailboat, the Gottaway.
A man known for his high integrity, good humor, deep loyalty and winsome manner, Bobby was deeply committed to his community, his countless friends, his golden retrievers and his family. His daughters were his treasures and he remained deeply devoted to his younger sisters. He will be deeply missed by all.
He is survived by his two daughters from his marriage to Mary Ruffin McCue, Mary Clark Albergotti Goodrich of Earlysville, VA, her husband Tom, their children, Caroline Goodrich Ornee and her husband Andrew, Lindsay Goodrich Komline and her husband Daniel, Matthew Robert Goodrich and his wife Tessa and Anna Clark Goodrich; and Janie Albergotti Einwaechter of Greensboro, NC, her husband Eric and their children, Ashley Grace Einwaechter, Elise Brooks Einwaechter and James Robert Einwaechter. He is also survived by his two sisters Anne Albergotti Wittemore and her husband Waller and Edith Albergotti Drake and her husband Louis, and many nieces and nephews.
Special thanks and appreciation to Bobbyâ€™s oldest and dearest friend â€œUncleâ€ Harvey Lindsay, their friendship was an anchor and joy for Bobby until his very last day. Also, to the staff and caregivers from Harborâ€™s Edge, his many â€œgalsâ€ and â€œbuddiesâ€, the family extends their thanks.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd on Tuesday, July 30th at 2:00 p.m., with the Reverend James Medley presiding.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403 or the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 7400 Hampton Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23505.
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk chapel is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 26, 2019