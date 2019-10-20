The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Robert Richard Hooker


1943 - 2019
Robert Richard Hooker
PORTSMOUTH- Robert "Bobby" Hooker, 76, passed away October 16, 2019. Born June 11, 1943 in Concord, NC, he and his family moved to Portsmouth when he was nine. Bobby was a proud veteran of the US Army having served in both Vietnam and Korea. He worked at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard for 33 years and retired as a shop planner of Shop 41. A 1961 graduate of Cradock High School, Bobby was an avid golfer, hunter, card player, lover of music, and slayer of crabs. His sister Joyce is quoted as saying, "Bobby was also a very good singer". Perhaps what those who know him best remember about Bobby is his love of jokes and story telling.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda A. Hooker; three sons, Russell J. Hooker and wife Sadie, Robert D. Hooker and wife Kimberly, and Randal W. Hooker; one sister, Joyce King; three brothers, Jesse R. Hooker, Donald T. Hooker and Ira C. Hooker; and three grandchildren, Iain Z. Hooker, Kaleb N. Hooker and Ava E. Hooker.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-6 PM. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019
