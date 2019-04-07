Robert Robinson Womack, Sr., died March 10, 2019, in a hospital near his New Kent, VA, home.The seventh of James Harwell Womack and Violet Robinson Womackâ€™s eight children, Bob was born March 8, 1936, in Maryville, TN. The family moved to Tidewater Virginia during WWII. Bobâ€™s future was set in 7th grade when he met his life-long sweetheart Ann. They wed in 1956, making a home in Norfolk before moving to Atlanta and later returning to the Kempsville area of Virginia Beach. Bob was a salesman for Cardinal Signs. The two retired in 1998 to a home they constructed in New Kent; Bob did much of the work himself.Preceded in death by his brothers James, Wilson and Wade, Bob is survived by his beloved and loving wife Ann Bondurant Womack. In addition he is survived by sons and their spouses Robert R. Womack, Jr. & Catherine Roseberry, Richard L. & Laurie L. Womack and Randal L. & Ricky A. Womack; grandchildren Eric L. Womack, Elizabeth W. & Cory Shawver and Catherine E. Womack; great-grandson Ayden R. Shawver; siblings Evelyn W. Williford, Jack I. Womack, Margaret W. Wommack and Judith W. Brinn; and brother-in-law Herbert L. Bondurant III.Funeral arrangements at a later date. Should friends wish to make a memorial gift, the family asks it be made to ( ). No flowers, please. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary