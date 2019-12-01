|
Robert Roy Christian peacefully ended his long battle with cancer November 24, 2019 at the age of 86. A retired naval aviator, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Sally Christian. He is survived by three sons, Mark (Sherry), Mike (Vanessa), and Ricky (Ellen); one daughter, Beth Christian Keenehan (Mike). He also leaves behind nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church, Virginia Beach. Interment will follow in Albert G. Horton Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk.
The family will receive friends and family from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans,
www.dav.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019