|
|
Robert Roy Randall, 65, of Suffolk, VA, passed away peacefully in his home June 5, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late John Roy Randall and Florence Randall Brinkley. Bobby was preceded in death by his wives, Patricia Saunders Randall and, Rose Pegram Randall and his sister, Louise Fravel.He is survived by his two brothers, John A. Randall and Harvey B. Randall, sister-in-law, Janet Randall, two nephews, two nieces and six great nephews and nieces.Bobby was a kind and generous person with a big heart. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and a good conversation.Bobby requested his body be donated to medical science. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019