The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
509 W. Washington St.
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 539-4691
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Randall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Roy Randall

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Roy Randall Obituary
Robert Roy Randall, 65, of Suffolk, VA, passed away peacefully in his home June 5, 2019. Born in Portsmouth, VA, he was the son of the late John Roy Randall and Florence Randall Brinkley. Bobby was preceded in death by his wives, Patricia Saunders Randall and, Rose Pegram Randall and his sister, Louise Fravel.He is survived by his two brothers, John A. Randall and Harvey B. Randall, sister-in-law, Janet Randall, two nephews, two nieces and six great nephews and nieces.Bobby was a kind and generous person with a big heart. He enjoyed NASCAR racing and a good conversation.Bobby requested his body be donated to medical science. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of R.W. Baker Funeral & Co.
Download Now