|
|
CHESAPEAKE- Robert â€œBobbyâ€ Ruffin Radford, 87, passed away March 4, 2019. He was born June 11, 1931 to the late Sydney and Nora Bass Radford. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Joyce Wall Radford; several nieces, nephews, family and friends. A funeral service will be conducted on March 8, 2019 at 11 AM at the Sturtevant Funeral Home Portsmouth Blvd Chapel. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the charity of your choosing. www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019