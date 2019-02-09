Bob Biddle, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA transitioned to his heavenly home on February 5, 2019. He was known as a strong, but gentle godly man full of patience and wisdom. His devotion to his Lord and family was a powerful testimony of our loving and faithful Father in Heaven. Bob was born to the late Cecil and Lena Biddle on April 29,1934 in Owosso, Michigan. He married his high school sweetheart, Bette Cronkhite Biddle on August 25, 1956. Bob taught his children to be strong and to persevere in new or difficult surroundings as the Army life moved his family around the states and the world. Bob served two tours in Vietnam as a Green Beret, A Team Commander with the Fifth Special Forces and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel. After retiring he served as a science teacher at Maury High School in Norfolk and then served as a missionary with Bette in Turkey. He was instrumental in working to negotiate and secure a worship site for a new church in Izmir. He was a faithful member of Kempsville Presbyterian Church where he served several terms as Deacon, Elder and various committee chairs. He especially enjoyed singing with the Faithful Men Singing Group. He was very patient and wise, and always had time to answer a question, solve a problem or provide interesting information about science, geography, gardening or the gospel. He is dearly missed by his loved ones who celebrate the fact that he fought the good fight, finished the race, and kept the faith.Bob is survived by his wife, Bette and their children: Bruce Biddle (Lacy), Kristine Rand (Bill); and 6 grandchildren: Kyle Biddle (Liz), Alex Biddle (Ann Marie), Rachel Smith (Nate), Rebecca Rand, Ruth Bybee (Brandon), Matthew Biddle; and 4 great grandchildren: Max, Abigail, Finn, Charlotte as well as his sister Barbara Minarik and numerous nieces and nephews.There will be a funeral service and reception at 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 10th at Woodlawn Funeral Home located at 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd. with Reverend Neil Ellison officiating the service. Condolences and memories may be offered at www.woodlawngroup.com/obituaries/ Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019