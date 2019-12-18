|
CDR Robert S. Hunter, Sr., (USN ret.)was born August 21, 1931, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Clyde & Hildegarde Hunter of Brookfield, MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy White and beloved wife of 62 years, Norma Hunter. Cdr. Hunter is survived by his four children, Robert Hunter, Jr., Thomas Hunter (Sandi), Cathy Dalton (Marvin), Carla Theisz (Eddy). Cdr. Hunter was blessed with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
After serving more than 32 years in the US Navy, Cdr. Hunter retired in 1982 as a veteran of the Korean and VietNam wars. He cruised on many a carrier and specialized in the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD). Following retirement, he worked for a short time with a government contractor, ManTech, and enjoyed a getaway home in Moyock. They soon built a beautiful home in Elizabeth City. As Cdr. Hunter's Parkinson's advanced, it was necessary for them to move back to Va. Beach to be closer to the family and receive additional care.
The family expresses their love and gratitude to the staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The love and care they have shown our parents will not be forgotten and is greatly appreciated.
The family will receive visitors at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. The funeral will also be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by burial at Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. with full military honors. Family and friends are welcome to join the family for light refreshments at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 4560 Princess Anne Rd., Va. Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cdr. Hunter's honor to OLPH, a division of the Catholic Diocese. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019