The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Hunter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Hunter


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CDR Robert S. Hunter, Sr., (USN ret.)was born August 21, 1931, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 16, 2019. Born in Worcester, MA, he was the son of the late Clyde & Hildegarde Hunter of Brookfield, MA. He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy White and beloved wife of 62 years, Norma Hunter. Cdr. Hunter is survived by his four children, Robert Hunter, Jr., Thomas Hunter (Sandi), Cathy Dalton (Marvin), Carla Theisz (Eddy). Cdr. Hunter was blessed with nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

After serving more than 32 years in the US Navy, Cdr. Hunter retired in 1982 as a veteran of the Korean and VietNam wars. He cruised on many a carrier and specialized in the Aircraft Intermediate Maintenance Department (AIMD). Following retirement, he worked for a short time with a government contractor, ManTech, and enjoyed a getaway home in Moyock. They soon built a beautiful home in Elizabeth City. As Cdr. Hunter's Parkinson's advanced, it was necessary for them to move back to Va. Beach to be closer to the family and receive additional care.

The family expresses their love and gratitude to the staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. The love and care they have shown our parents will not be forgotten and is greatly appreciated.

The family will receive visitors at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday from 6-8:00 p.m. The funeral will also be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, December 20, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. followed by burial at Albert G. Horton, Jr. State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va. with full military honors. Family and friends are welcome to join the family for light refreshments at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 4560 Princess Anne Rd., Va. Beach. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Cdr. Hunter's honor to OLPH, a division of the Catholic Diocese. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -