Cotner Funeral Home
7369 East Main Street
Reynoldsburg, OH 43068
614-866-6318
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
1945 - 2019
Robert S. Hutto Obituary
Robert S. Hutto, 74, passed away on November 24, 2019, in Pataskala, Ohio.

He was the son of the late Charles Leon and Virginia Hutto. He is preceded in death by brothers: Bryant Hutto, Jewell (Cooter) Hutto, Charlie Hutto; sisters: Blanch Davis and Juleen Bernard.

He is also preceded in death by his second wife Connie and step-son Ben Spicer.

Robert is survived by his wife, Linda; sons: Gary (Melissa), Todd (Carly); brothers: Grady, David and Eddie; and sister Virginia Grizzard; and a number of nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Robert is a retired Portsmouth Police Officer. He loved baseball and was an all-star pitcher in his younger days. The Pittsburgh Pirates team scouted him when he played for Wilson High School. He also loved fishing and boating.

A service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at The Sanctuary of Hope: 3516 Winchester Dr., Portsmouth, VA at 7:00pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 1, 2019
