Robert S. "Bob" Miller, 84, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 18, 2020, peacefully in his home with his daughter by his side.
Born on September 10, 1935, in Norfolk, he graduated from South Norfolk High School in 1954 and Norshipco Apprenticeship Program in 1959. He worked for 38 years and retired as Senior Dockmaster and Foreman at Norshipco.
He was the son of the late Alfred Christian Miller and Iona Lee West and was predeceased by his brother, Alfred; sister, Clara; wife, Brenda; and is survived by daughter, Starr G. Stoneman; son, Robert S. Miller, Jr; 1 grandson and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, VA 23462 on Tuesday, February 25, at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 23, 2020