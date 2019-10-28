|
Dr. Robert S. Seeherman, 94, died on Friday, October 25, 2019. Bob, "Dr. Bob," was born on November 26, 1924 in Wilkes-Barre, PA, to Nate and Esther Seeherman. He graduated from Meyers High School, the College of William & Mary, and the Hahnemann Medical College & Hospital of Philadelphia.
For 40 years, Bob was a family doctor, treating, curing, and advising thousands of patientsâ€"first in Wilmington, DE, and then in Virginia Beach, VA. Bob was known as an excellent diagnostician, and was well-respected for his compassion and knowledge, even after he retired at age 60.
Bob was an avid golfer, who loved to play and encouraged anyone who was interested to take up the sport and hit the linksâ€"right away. If they needed clubs, he had some to give. He practiced his Spanish daily, and relished the opportunity to learn new words and test them out on willing listeners. Bob was also a fantastic singer; his booming baritone wowed people who listened to his versions of pop standards.
Predeceased by his parents, Bob is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Miriam. Cherishing his memory are children Michael, Marc & Judith, stepchildren Saul, Felicia, Lainie & Palmer, Joel; grandchildren Kimberly & Ethan, Chelsea & Dan, Raven, Shira, Maurice, Elka, Avi, Seth. His treasured nieces, nephews, cousins, and special cousin, Barrie, will miss him greatly.
The family thanks the many doctors, specialists, nurses and aides for their decades of expertise and devoted care, giving Bob a long and fulfilling life. For making his last years so comfortable, we especially thank Pam Knox, all those at Generations Home Health, the Rehab at Beth Sholom Village, and the Terrace at Beth Sholom Village.
A burial service will be held Monday, October 28 at 10:00am at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. A memorial service will follow at 11:30am at Beth Sholom Village in Virginia Beach. Memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Beth Sholom Village, Ohef Sholom Temple, or the . Shiva time and location will be announced at the service. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 28, 2019