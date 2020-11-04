1/2
Robert Sarto "Bob" Myre
Robert "Bob" Sarto Myre, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Sunday morning, November 1, 2020 in Virginia Beach, VA.

Robert was 75 years of age, born in Manchester, NH to the late Sarto and Flora Myre. He devoted his life to his family, his profession in Naval Intelligence, and his community, retiring as a Senior Analyst and Vice President of Summit Research Corporation at the age of 65.

Robert is survived by his wife, Kathryn Lindgren; his sister, Mikki Margaritas; his children, Robert "Robby" Myre Jr, Danielle Addis, Stacy Ortiz, and stepchildren, Heather Holguin and Jason Conner, and 8 grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel, at 1485 Kempsville Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 3pm. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service at 2pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 PM
NOV
8
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
