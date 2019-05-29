Robert "Red" Schumacher (nee Fitzpatrick), 75, resident of Chesapeake, VA, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, after a long courageous battle with lung cancer. Born in Vancouver, B.C, Canada, Red was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend known for his "heart of gold," his infallible sense of humor, and his unwavering optimism. Red was an avid sports fan, martial artist, and fitness enthusiast whose love for animals was surpassed only by his love for family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years, Sharon; daughters, Christiana (Robert) Stochel and Jennifer Schumacher; three grandchildren; and an extended circle of loving family and friends, all of whom he loved deeply and will miss him tremendously. --- At his request, there will be no formal service. Always one to proclaim his joy for being on "the right side of the dirt", a private family memorial will be held at a later date to scatter his ashes over his most cherished landscape so he may eternally rest in joy. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to honor his strength and courage he asked that memorial contributions be made to either Cancer Research Institute at www.cancerresearch.org or the World Wildlife Fund at www.worldwildlife.org. The family hopes you will sign the guestbook to share memories, photos and funny "Red-isms" to help us celebrate his life! Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019