|
|
Smith, Robert Sherman, Sr., 81 of Virginia Beach, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019. Robert passed peacefully surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 50 years, Jane Foutz Smith. Robert was a strong father to his 6 children Lynn Atwood (Greg), Robbie Smith (Kim), Donna McNulty, Scott Smith (Tracy), Butch Smith (Patty). Robert has 14 grandchildren and 26 great- grand children. He is preceded in death by his youngest son Tony Smith, mother Bessie Lee Smith, father Franklin Smith, brother Frankie Smith, sisters Dorothy Smith, Jean Clayton, and Carol Mooney. He is also survived by sister Judy Keiser, and brother Ronnie Smith. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 12pm to 3pm at 2580 Signature Drive, Signature at West Neck Golf Course, Virginia Beach, Va 23456. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hope for Life Rescue, Inc.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 29, 2019