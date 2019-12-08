|
|
Robert S. Wahab III died peacefully on December 4, 2019. Bob was born in Norfolk and was the son of the late Robert Stanley Wahab Jr. and Ann Elizabeth (Betty) Ridgwell Wahab. He attended Virginia Beach High School; he graduated from Fork Union Military Academy and Old Dominion University. He worked in the banking industry, at the Norfolk Ford Motor Assembly Plant, and retired as a reservist with the United States Marine Corps. He is survived by his wife, Virginia; two children, John Wahab and Rebecca Wahab; his brother, William Wahab and his wife, Linda; three grandsons, Dylan, Brandon, and Justin Tallman; his brother-in-law, Randy Johnson and his wife, Nancy; his sister-in-law, Joyce Turner; nieces, nephew, cousins, and their families. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11:00 AM, at Parr Funeral Home, 3515 Robs Drive, Suffolk, VA 23434, with Pastor Garrett Bugg officiating. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to the , the , the , or a charity of your own choosing. Post condolences on parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019