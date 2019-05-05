After a courageous battle, Bob succumbed to illness on April 30, 2019. Born in NY, he enlisted in the Navy at 17. A Vietnam Veteran/Navy ('66-'67) met his soul mate/best friend wife of 50 years Wanda in Va. Beach, VA. He is survived by 3 children Betsy, Rob and Dave, siblings Jim and Cathy of NY, 10 grandchildren and 4 1/2 great-grandchildren. Bob's greatest accomplishment was his family, giving his children wisdom through humor. Today, with the many friends and family members he has forever changed, we say goodbye to a beautiful person, celebrating a beautiful life. A man of Great Faith in His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ! John 11:25 Visitation will be Sunday, May 5, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Dr. Chapel. Celebration of Bob's Life will be Monday, May 6, at 11a.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery. To view the full obituary and offer online condolences to the family, please visit www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 5, 2019