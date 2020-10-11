1/1
Robert Taylor "Archie" Moore
1937 - 2020
Robert T. "Archie" Moore of 156 Grant Boulevard Lehigh Acres, FL passed Tuesday morning, October 6th at his residence.

"Archie" as everyone knew him, was born May 22, 1937 in Richmond, VA to Ivan and Rosa Moore.

Archie was a Navy Combat Veteran and was aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal CVA 59 at the time of the devastating fire that claimed 134 of his fellow sailors and injured 161 others. He was also an award winning bull rider and an avid hunter of big game. He bagged several trophy animals including a moose, a caribou, and many others. Many of Archie's working years were spent as a Locksmith but his passion was Safe Cracking. There wasn't a "safe" safe when Archie was around. He loved life, his Family, and his friends dearly. You would frequently find Archie out with his wife and friends for dancing and karaoke. You knew it was going to be a good night when you saw him in his Cowboy Hat and Tenni Boots, and you best not mess with his "Willie".

Archie was preceded in death by his parents, Ivan and Rosa Moore, his first wife Delores Moore, one brother Ivan Charles Moore, Jr., one sister Rose Mary Moore-Brown, and one son Randall Moore. He is survived by his wife of 21 years Karen "Dianne" Moore, three children Greg Moore and wife Tammy, Rhonda Hora and husband Jim, and Larry Moore, two stepdaughters Sheila Twitchell and husband Brian and MJ Payne, ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many, many other Family and Friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel with burial following in Colonial Grove Memorial Park in Virginia next to his first wife Delores and son Randall. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service. A memorial service in his honor will be held at a later date at the American Legion in Lehigh Acres, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations in honor of Robert T. Moore to the American Cancer Society.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
OCT
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
