|
|
Virginia Beach - Robert Theodore "Bob" Garrett, 75, longtime resident of Virginia Beach, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Bob was born in Asheville, North Carolina on May 11, 1944 to the late Roland and Dorothy Garrett.
Bob grew up in Princess Anne County and graduated from Princess Anne High School in 1964. He would later operate his own printing business, Commercial Printing House, for over 30 years. When Bob wasn't spending time with family, working, or at church, there was a good chance you would see him golfing at a local course.
Bob loved his family dearly and his faith in Jesus Christ. He would often share that faith and help others anyway he could. Bob was a founding Deacon of Fellowship Baptist Church in 1977 and has been a faithful/beloved member ever since.
Left to cherish Bob's memory are Patricia Cox Garrett, wife, Jeffery Garrett, son, Gina Arney, daughter, Guy Arney, son-in-law, Donavan Garrett, Kieran Garrett, Connor Garrett, Alyzabeth Garrett, Olivia Arney and Oliver Arney, grandchildren, James Garrett, brother, and Susan Garrett, sister-in-law.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Fellowship Baptist Church located at 837 Waters Rd., Chesapeake, Virginia 23322. Flowers can be sent to Fellowship Baptist Church at the above address.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020