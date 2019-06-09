Robert Thomas â€œBobbyâ€ Williams, Sr., 72, of Chesapeake, passed away tragically, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Virginia Beach.Born in Norwalk, Ohio, he was the son of the late Thomas G. Williams and Martha C. Sharfenberg Williams.Â Â He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of Vietnam having served aboard the USS America.Â Â He graduated from Granby High School and later from Virginia Wesleyan College with a B.A. in 1975. For 41 years, Bobby worked for the City of Virginia Beach, where he was most recently a Special Projects Coordinator in Public Utilities. He was the most loving, extraordinary husband, dad, and â€œPop-Popâ€ for which his family could ever ask. He was absolutely dedicated to his family and considered them his first priority. His was a life well lived.Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Sharon G. Williams; a son, Robert T. Williams, Jr. and wife Rachel; a daughter, Sarah M. Hodges and husband Rob; grandchildren, Shalie, Wesley, Audrey, and Grant; siblings, Janice Sandlin and husband Ralph, Kathy Murden, Timothy Williams and wife Tracy, Ronald Williams and wife Vanessa, as well as nieces and nephews; and â€œspecial sonsâ€ Stephen, Donnie, Phil and Jason.Bobbyâ€™s life will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Great Bridge Baptist Church, 640 S. Battlefield Blvd., Chesapeake.Â Â Dr. Will Langford will officiate.Â Â The interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gary Sinise Foundation and Folds of Honor. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com. We ask that the media respect our privacy during this difficult time. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 9 to June 16, 2019