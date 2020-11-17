Bob Vernon, 77, a native of Portsmouth, VA, passed away peacefully November 14 in Glen Allen, VA surrounded by family and friends. Bob was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and the original owner/optician of Better Vision Eyeglass Center, in Portsmouth, VA for over 25 years. He was predeceased by his parents Woody and Phyllis Vernon of Portsmouth. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Pam, high school sweetheart and loving wife of 56 years. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Peele, of Ohio, son Rob Vernon Jr. (Annie), daughter Jennifer Fulk (Kelly); grandchildren Andy, Sarah, and Matthew Vernon; Hunter, Hannah, and Adam Fulk, and nephews Chris and Jon Peele of Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Bob's memory, we ask for you to pass on a random act of kindness as he often did.



