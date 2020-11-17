1/1
Robert Vernon
Bob Vernon, 77, a native of Portsmouth, VA, passed away peacefully November 14 in Glen Allen, VA surrounded by family and friends. Bob was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and the original owner/optician of Better Vision Eyeglass Center, in Portsmouth, VA for over 25 years. He was predeceased by his parents Woody and Phyllis Vernon of Portsmouth. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Pam, high school sweetheart and loving wife of 56 years. He is also survived by his sister, Joyce Peele, of Ohio, son Rob Vernon Jr. (Annie), daughter Jennifer Fulk (Kelly); grandchildren Andy, Sarah, and Matthew Vernon; Hunter, Hannah, and Adam Fulk, and nephews Chris and Jon Peele of Ohio. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in celebration of Bob's memory, we ask for you to pass on a random act of kindness as he often did.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 17, 2020.
November 16, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss! I will cherish many happy boating memories! Rest In Peace.
Kathi Handy
Friend
November 16, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear about Bobby. He was such a kind person. I moved from Chesapeake 6 years ago, so I didn’t know he was sick. We had known each other since Jr. High and I can call him a true friend. My thoughts and prayers are with Pam and the family.
Dianne Twilley Whitlock
Friend
November 16, 2020
Outstanding gentleman. Met him in the 80's. Never forgot his kindness. Love to his family.
Leslie Sawyer
Acquaintance
November 16, 2020
Bob was my neighbor when we lived in Point Elizabeth. He was a good man and wonderful neighbor. We are praying that the family will be comforted by God’s love and good friends.
Leo Facenda
Friend
November 16, 2020
Uncle Bob was great person..Very friendly & well loved by many. People I see say I know him from Better Vision, he was just so friendly..He had a great reputation..He loved his family dearly..Uncle Bob thank you for all u done for me..I miss you alot but you are not in pain mo more. You are at peace and that keeps a smile on my face. Love you,neice Amy Holloman
Amy Holloman
Family
