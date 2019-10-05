|
Robert Dell "Bobby" Vick, age 97, joined his Heavenly family on Thursday, October 3, 2019. He was born on September 21, 1922 in Portsmouth, VA to the late Kenneth Thomas Vick and Laurie Rountree Vick. Bobby was #13 of 17 children.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Robert Daniel Vick and his wife Doris; seven sisters, Virgie Watson, Clara Vaughan, Marion Brown, Katherine Creecy, Doris Laughon, Irene Weaver and Annie Callis; six brothers, Marvin, Dan, Ralph, Eldridge "Tootie", Frank and Lyle; a great grandchild, William Vick; and a great-great grandchild, Chandler Vick.
Bobby is survived by his wife of 77 years, Iris Virginia Harris Vick; his daughter, Bonnie Vick Robinson and her husband Gene; a son, George William Vick and wife Marcy; seven grandchildren, Donna Blake and husband Brian, Tracy Vick and husband Bruce, Billy Vick, Jr. and wife Tara, Valerie Vick and wife Brenda, Kimberly Bubar, Jon Peter "JP" Teig and wife Betsy, and Martin Teig; a sister, Betty Hoover; 14 great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews, whose lives were positively impacted by his love. He is also survived by five step-grandchildren, Kelley Krolikowski, Kristin Munsell and husband Will, Katie Armitage and husband Drew, Jennifer Parrish and Joshua Parrish; and nine step great grandchildren, who were a constant part of his life.
Bobby was a member of Pinecrest Baptist Church where he was baptized on October 31, 2010 at the age of 88. He served in the 884th Air Engineering Squadron of the United States Army (1941-1944) and was assigned to the European Transport Command to Germany near the end of WWII. He retired from the Norfolk Naval Shipyard in 1974 after 28 years of service as a firefighter. Bobby owned his own construction company and built many homes in the Tidewater area. He also built many beautiful homes on the Outer Banks of North Carolina during his retirement years.
Bobby was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge (BPOE # 82) in Portsmouth and was the first "Elk of the Year" for that lodge. His passion was boating and fishing and entertaining his loved ones and friends. He was an avid Redskin's fan and loved watching his grandson play baseball through college.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 3 - 5 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. A celebration of Bobby's life will be held at 11 AM on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd Chapel by Rev. Tom Potter. A reception will immediately follow the service at the Sturtevant Event Center. Burial will be private.
The family would like to thank the staff of Province Place of Maryview, Portsmouth for their loving care and dedication to our Dad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 5, 2019