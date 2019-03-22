Home

Robert Vince "Bob" Hall Sr.

Robert Vince "Bob" Hall Sr. Obituary
Robert Vince Hall Sr. passed away Saturday March 16th peacefully in his sleep at the age of 64. He was preceded in death by his parents Frances Hall & Bill Hall. He leaves behind his wife Cindy Hall, children Dawn Hall & Bobby Hall, Step Children Rob Brady,James Brady wife Karen Brady, Michelle Cheruka, husband Nick Cheruka and 11 grandchildren. We will be celebrating his life on Saturday the 23rd at Advent Episcopal Church 9629 Norfolk Ave, Norfolk, VA 23503 from 11-2 pm.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2019
