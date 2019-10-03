The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Cherry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MSC Robert W. Cherry USN Ret

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MSC Robert Woodruff Cherry, USN (Ret.), 70, of Norfolk, VA, passed away October 1, 2019.

Born in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late James and Lavernne Cherry. He retired as a MSC from the U. S. Navy after 21 years of service and was a member of the USS Concord AFS 5 Veterans Association.

Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Colleen Cherry; sons, Robert Cherry and his wife, Tabatha, and John Cherry and his wife, Patricia; a sister, Shirley Cherry; a brother, James Cherry; grandchildren, Talon Tuszynski and his wife, Samantha, Vincent Cherry, Emery Cherry, and Alice Cherry; great-granddaughter, Cora Tuszynski; and his brother from another mother, Gary Persino.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the ICU nurses and doctors at DePaul Hospital for their wonderful care.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial at sea will be held at a later date by the U.S. Navy. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now