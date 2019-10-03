|
MSC Robert Woodruff Cherry, USN (Ret.), 70, of Norfolk, VA, passed away October 1, 2019.
Born in Harrisonburg, VA, he was the son of the late James and Lavernne Cherry. He retired as a MSC from the U. S. Navy after 21 years of service and was a member of the USS Concord AFS 5 Veterans Association.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Colleen Cherry; sons, Robert Cherry and his wife, Tabatha, and John Cherry and his wife, Patricia; a sister, Shirley Cherry; a brother, James Cherry; grandchildren, Talon Tuszynski and his wife, Samantha, Vincent Cherry, Emery Cherry, and Alice Cherry; great-granddaughter, Cora Tuszynski; and his brother from another mother, Gary Persino.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the ICU nurses and doctors at DePaul Hospital for their wonderful care.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 7 to 9 p.m. Burial at sea will be held at a later date by the U.S. Navy. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 3, 2019