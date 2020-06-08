Robert W. Cooper III passed away on June 6, 2020. He was the son of the late Margaret and Robert W. Cooper Jr. He was the former owner of Altschul's clothing store and a member of retail Alliance.He is survived by wife, Sherry S. Cooper; sons, Kevin R. Cooper and Keith J. Cooper.A graveside service will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Riverside Memorial Park. Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel is assisting the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at;