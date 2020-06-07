Robert W. Dunford
NORFOLK-Robert Warriner "Bob" Dunford, 93, died June 4, 2020 peacefully at his home with his family by his side.

A native of Crewe, VA, he was the son of the late Ernest E. Dunford and the late Sarah M. Dunford. Bob served in The United States Navy and retired from Norfolk Southern after a 41-year career as a machinist.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Patricia T. Dunford; son, Robert W. Dunford, II, and late wife, Sylvia; sons, Herbert D. Watson, Jr., and wife, Cathy, John A. Watson and wife, Lynn; grandchildren, Kendell W. Griffin and husband, Daniel, Jason Watson and wife, Sunny, and Whitney Reynolds and family; two great-grandsons, Blake and Lane Griffin; brother-in-law, John H. Tucker, Jr., wife, Barbara, and their sons and grandsons; and 3 nieces and a nephew.

A private family graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
