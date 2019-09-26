Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Footer's Sports Pub
4676 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Pope
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert W. Pope Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert W. Pope Jr. Obituary
Robert Worth Pope Jr., 63 of Norfolk, VA, passed away on September 25, 2019. Bobby was a dedicated son, father, brother, uncle, and cousin, who would stop at nothing to help his family.

A story teller, a loyal friend, a loving father, a hard worker, a "brother", and a confidant; he was a man of many talents who never met a stranger. A Master rigger, Master electrician, and Master plumber, he had a very innovative mind and always came up with a way to make things work and created his own inventions. He is resting peacefully in Heaven with his parents, likely tilling the garden in his overalls and white Reebok hi-tops.

There will be a celebration of life event on Friday, September 27th, 2019, from 5-7 pm, at Footer's Sports Pub (4676 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.