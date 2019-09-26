|
|
Robert Worth Pope Jr., 63 of Norfolk, VA, passed away on September 25, 2019. Bobby was a dedicated son, father, brother, uncle, and cousin, who would stop at nothing to help his family.
A story teller, a loyal friend, a loving father, a hard worker, a "brother", and a confidant; he was a man of many talents who never met a stranger. A Master rigger, Master electrician, and Master plumber, he had a very innovative mind and always came up with a way to make things work and created his own inventions. He is resting peacefully in Heaven with his parents, likely tilling the garden in his overalls and white Reebok hi-tops.
There will be a celebration of life event on Friday, September 27th, 2019, from 5-7 pm, at Footer's Sports Pub (4676 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462).
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 26, 2019