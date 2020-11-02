1/1
Robert W. Ward Sr.
PORTSMOUTH - Robert Warren Ward, Sr., 81, of the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Ave. passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in his home. He was born on April 7, 1939 in Bertie County, NC to the late Billie and Hazel Ward; and was a retired maintenance mechanic from Hardee Realty Corp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Leslie G. Ward; three children, James and William Johnson and Hope Ward; a brother, "Bill" Stewart Ward; and a sister, Gloria Moore.

He is survived by ten children, Robert Ward, Jr., Paul Ward, Julia Huff, Michael Ward, Dwayna Dipace, Dawn Ward, Lena Smithson, Wanda Williams, Eddie Johnson and George Mercer; a sister, Lynn Stephenson; six brothers, Carroll, Charles, Norvin, Ronnie, Glynn and Joe Ward; 23 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and many great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday evening from 6 - 7:30 PM.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Portsmouth Boulevard Chapel
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
