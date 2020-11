PORTSMOUTH - Robert Warren Ward, Sr., 81, of the 500 block of Mt. Vernon Ave. passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 in his home.A funeral service will be held at 11 AM THURSDAY, November 5, 2020 in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on WEDNESDAY evening from 6 - 7:30 PM.Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com