Robert "Sonny" Ward, 90, of Virginia Beach departed this life on July 18, 2020. A Homegoing Celebration will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon, in the Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, Virginia Beach, viewing will be 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church. Services of Comfort are being provided by the Premier Funeral Services, Inc. (757) 776-6048. Condolences may be left at www.thepremierfuneralservices.com