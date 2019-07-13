The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Robert Lambert
Robert Wesley "Bob" Lambert Jr.

Robert Wesley "Bob" Lambert Jr. Obituary
Robert Wesley â€œBobâ€ Lambert, Jr., 86 years old, passed away peacefully July 12, 2019 at The Gardens of Virginia Beach where he resided the last few years.

Bob was born in Norfolk, Virginia. He was predeceased by his wife, Edna; his parents, Robert W. Lambert and Bessie Chaplin; one grandson, Jordan; and a stepson, Keith Marinier.

Bob, along with his father, owned Lambertâ€™s Auto Parts in Chesapeake for many years and Lambert Bail Bonding. Bob was a proud graduate of Portlock High School and a member of the Khedive Shrine. Bob was an avid NASCAR and Washington Redskins fan.

Bob is survived by his three children, Wes Lambert, Cindy Birsinger (Greg), Bryan Lambert (Susan); four grandchildren, Ryan McGowan, Rachel Birsinger, Nic Lambert and Morgan Kenney; one sister, Bobby Jane Howard; his first wife and friend, Lucille, and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, with a reception to follow at the funeral home. A visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 15, 2019, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or online at: donate.lovetotherescue.org.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 13, 2019
