Robert William Gascoigne, 86, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Chelmsford Essex, England, he has lived in Virginia Beach and Newport News for over 23 years. He worked as an ironworker in the construction industry for over 45 years.



Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert, and grandson Willie. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacobina Gascoigne; daughter, Elaine Diaz, Son, Adam Gascoigne; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.



Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.



