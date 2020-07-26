1/
Robert William Gascoigne
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert William Gascoigne, 86, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020. Born in Chelmsford Essex, England, he has lived in Virginia Beach and Newport News for over 23 years. He worked as an ironworker in the construction industry for over 45 years.

Robert was preceded in death by his son, Robert, and grandson Willie. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Jacobina Gascoigne; daughter, Elaine Diaz, Son, Adam Gascoigne; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions in Hampton, 757-825-8070.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
14 entries
July 25, 2020
It is with a heavy a heart that I have heard that Bob Has left this world I have some good memories of the time that Bob and his family spent in Pumpherston my thoughts and prayers go out to all the family at this very sad time R I P my friend
Davie Fry
Friend
July 25, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of his passing. He was alway very nice to me growing up as I was friends with Lynn and Adam. He was always showing things on his computer, which was a new advent. I want to wish my most deepest condolences and heart felt prayers to Jackie, Lynn, Adam and the many grandchildren. We have lost a great gentleman and may he find his place in God's Heavenly Kingdom, where he certainly be welcomed with open arms! Robert, it was my pleasure to know you....GODSPEED SIR!!
Paul Cardot
Friend
July 25, 2020
Happier times in Scotland
sending love to you all at this sad time from Fiona and family in Scotland.
Fiona Kelly
Family
July 25, 2020
You are all in our hearts and thoughts at this sad time, Uncle Bob we will miss you x such a wonderful person, rest in peace. Another bright star in the sky. Love Karen, David, Amy, Mark & Jordan xxx
Karen Allan
Family
July 25, 2020
Sending love an hugs to you and your family at this time from Gwen and family in Scotland xx
gwen paterson
Family
July 25, 2020
Love to my Aunty and family on the loss of Uncle Bob. We may not have lived close but you were always in my heart. Love your Niece Katy
Katy Shailer
Family
July 25, 2020
Our deepest heartfelt condolences to Aunty Ruby and family, Uncle Bob has grown his wings and has joined his other family on the other side may he always Rest In Peace. Love from your family in Australia. Bryan & Joan, Leslie & Shirley, Michele & Farley, Charmian & Shayne, Katrina & Kelvin, and Tanya.xxxxxxxx
Michele Sherrott
Family
July 24, 2020
Gascoigne Family
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rest in Peace Bob.
Please give Robert a kiss/hug from me.
CINDY LOCKBURNER
Friend
July 24, 2020
We love you papa and miss you. We know you are up there with Willie
Take care of each other. Thanks for a everything you have done for us. Christina william Gabriella Mason Patricia and deondre
Christina Gascoigne
Family
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of our brother in law who will be sadly missed by friends and family, fly high with the angels Bob
Ronnie & Phoebe Bird
Family
July 24, 2020
Da nobody could ever have prepared me for losing you! I love you beyond words and miss you even more. I will take good care of Ma for you! I will forever watch for signs from you Da! Until we meet again-I LOVE YOU! Lynn
Lynn Diaz
Daughter
July 24, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful brother in law who will be sadly missed.
Now at peace.
Clive Pickett
Family
July 24, 2020
I light this candle in memory of you may you Rest In Peace ✝
Joan Currey-Haslach
Friend
July 24, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting this wonderful man many years ago he will b missed by many I’m sure Godspeed my friend My thoughts and prayers to all
Joan Currey-Haslach
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved