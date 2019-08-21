The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roberta Mashtare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roberta J. "Bobbie" Mashtare


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roberta J. "Bobbie" Mashtare Obituary
Roberta Josephine â€œBobbieâ€ Mashtare (Mintch), 74, born in Milford, Connecticut, September 12, 1944, went to be with the Lord, Our Savior, on August 17, 2019.

She is survived by her fiancÃ©, Dennis Nordin; her children, Roberta Hoffman, Matthew Mashtare ( Lily), and Melody Van Gorder (Dennis); her grandchildren, Christopher Hoffman, Michael Hoffman (Kayla), Jacob Deitz (Nikol), and Caitlyn York (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Madalynn Hoffman, Jaxon Pawlowski, and Mia Amara Deitz (Due in Oct.). She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Williams, Marjie Gaulin, Johnny Mintch (Debbie), Ellen Rogers, and Beverly Boardway (Fred); brother, Stanley Countryman; her sister-in-law, Dale Senders and her son, Jason Senders; brother-in-law, David Mashtare; and a dear family friend, Peggy Spielvogel. She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall â€œBuzzâ€ Mashtare; two of her sons, Christopher and Marshall Mashtare, Jr.; her parents, Lyman Mintch and Mary Agnes Bradley; and sisters, Mary Alice, Betty Lou, Carol Ann, Linda, and Billy.

Mom was a strong and loving person. She took care of everyone. Many people lived in her home at some point. She was a nurseâ€™s aide at Westminster Canterbury. She also worked at General Foam and Plastics as a Supervisor.

Mom, we love you so much and want you here, but we know that God chose you for a reason. He said it was time to go home. For you will not be in pain and suffer no more.

We love you and know you will continue to watch over us. Love always and we miss you dearly.

A memorial service for â€œBobbieâ€ will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. followed by a small reception. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. The family request flowers to be sent to the funeral home in her memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roberta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now