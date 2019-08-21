|
|
Roberta Josephine â€œBobbieâ€ Mashtare (Mintch), 74, born in Milford, Connecticut, September 12, 1944, went to be with the Lord, Our Savior, on August 17, 2019.
She is survived by her fiancÃ©, Dennis Nordin; her children, Roberta Hoffman, Matthew Mashtare ( Lily), and Melody Van Gorder (Dennis); her grandchildren, Christopher Hoffman, Michael Hoffman (Kayla), Jacob Deitz (Nikol), and Caitlyn York (Bryan); great-grandchildren, Madalynn Hoffman, Jaxon Pawlowski, and Mia Amara Deitz (Due in Oct.). She is also survived by her sisters, Nancy Williams, Marjie Gaulin, Johnny Mintch (Debbie), Ellen Rogers, and Beverly Boardway (Fred); brother, Stanley Countryman; her sister-in-law, Dale Senders and her son, Jason Senders; brother-in-law, David Mashtare; and a dear family friend, Peggy Spielvogel. She was predeceased by her husband, Marshall â€œBuzzâ€ Mashtare; two of her sons, Christopher and Marshall Mashtare, Jr.; her parents, Lyman Mintch and Mary Agnes Bradley; and sisters, Mary Alice, Betty Lou, Carol Ann, Linda, and Billy.
Mom was a strong and loving person. She took care of everyone. Many people lived in her home at some point. She was a nurseâ€™s aide at Westminster Canterbury. She also worked at General Foam and Plastics as a Supervisor.
Mom, we love you so much and want you here, but we know that God chose you for a reason. He said it was time to go home. For you will not be in pain and suffer no more.
We love you and know you will continue to watch over us. Love always and we miss you dearly.
A memorial service for â€œBobbieâ€ will be held at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6 p.m. followed by a small reception. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. The family request flowers to be sent to the funeral home in her memory.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019