Roberta Leibowitz
Roberta Leibowitz passed away on September 3rd, 2020.

Roberta leaves many family and friends behind. Her children: Dianne Gallardo & husband Greg, Neil Leibowitz & wife Mary, Lynn Hammond & husband Hutch. Grandchildren: Jessica Warren & husband Jonathan, Kaitlin and Aaron Leibowitz.

Roberta "Bobbie" loved the beach; it was her happy place. Roberta touched many lives during her tenure working for the Virginia Beach School System as well as being a devoted mother, friend and grandparent. Please celebrate her life by loving and being kind.

She will be buried in Arlington National Cemetery with her husband Martin Leibowitz at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.

The family would like to say a special thank you to: Medi Home Health & Hospice, Lauren Thompson, Bickford Assisted Living, Heather Cress & the staff at Mary B's, Cindy, Amanda and Dr. Agha, Tidewater Kidney Specialists.

The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love as well as all the kind messages and thoughts.

We encourage people to continue to share stories of the "Queen Mother" so she can be remembered forever.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Virginia
5265 Providence Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 474-9409
