Roberta Stevenson Turney Wilsey, 97, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away April 4, 2020.
Roberta was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Virginia Beach, VA, and previously a member of Rockville Presbyterian Fellowship Church in Fairfield, CA.
Roberta was first and foremost a teacher; she believed that teaching was a "noble calling that demanded the best and brightest," but was also aware that many members of the profession do not give their best. She "retired" from teaching as a reading specialist in Fairfield, CA in 1993, however, she continued to teach "part-time" (only 4 days/week) as a reading specialist until 2006 when she moved to Virginia to be with her family. She taught in the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District for over 40 years, beginning with English as a second language adult instructor, then elementary classroom teacher at Green Valley, Crescent and Crystal schools, and finally as Reading Specialist.
Roberta believed that her grandchildren are the sweetest and great-grandchildren are the most wonderful blessing in the world. Roberta loved reading and was a voracious reader until shortly before her death; some of her favorite photos were of the great-grandchildren reading books. She also loved going to Sunday brunch after church and sharing a Mimosa or glass of wine, music and dancing, and thoroughly enjoyed dancing at her last big party, Jimmy & Vanessa's wedding.
Roberta was born in West Virginia where she met her first husband shortly after WWII. At the beginning of the Korean conflict he returned to the Air Force, in which profession they traveled all over the USA and to Europe. He retired from the USAF in California where they loved going to the north coast, wine country, and gold country. She was pre-deceased by her parents Robert and Ophelia (Huddleston) Stevenson of Charleston, WV, first husband Robert Turney and second husband Kenneth Wilsey.
She is survived by her daughter Margaret T. Freihofer, son-in-law Tim Freihofer, grandchildren Jimmy Freihofer (Vanessa), Inga F. Love (David), and Robin F. Boucree (Nathan), and great-grandchildren Ethan and Sebastian Love, Colette and Vance Boucree, and Heidi and Reagan Freihofer.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your local food bank or homeless support organization.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020