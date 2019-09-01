|
Died Aug.15, 2019. She was born Jan. 17, 1939 in Cobbs Creek, Va. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Henry Cosby, a daughter, Lynda Kokes, son, Bruce Hudgins, step-children: Brenda Morgan, Susan Graf, Neal Cosby, 5 grandchildren: Jessica Blitz, Samantha Uchigashima, Emma Cosby, Emily Gillikin, Luke Gillikin, 2 great grandchildren, Brooks and Barnes Blitz. A celebration of her life will be held Sat. Sept. 21, at 11:00 a.m. at the Va Beach Methodist Church.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019