Roberto Moncada Buñi, fondly called Bert, left us to be with the Lord on November 29, 2019. He was born in the countryside barrio Bautista, within the San Pablo City area of the Philippines on July 12, 1936. He was preceded in death by his parents Julio and Rufina Buñi, his sisters Emilia, Nenita, Juana, Rosario, and brother, Severino. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Lourdes, son Roy and his wife, Josie, and granddaughter Vivian. Roberto served in the U. S. Navy for over 20 years. After retirement, he worked at Norfolk International Airport and M & G Electronics. Roberto was active in the Filipino American community establishing the Philippine Cultural Center of Virginia. He supported his wife in the Mrs. Philippines fundraising efforts. He was President of the Batangas Association of Hampton Roads and a dedicated member of the Samahang Tagalog and Filipino American Veterans of HR. The viewing and wake will be held at Smith and Williams Funeral Home between 5:00 and 9:00 p.m. on December 12, 2019. The funeral mass and service will be held at Church of the Ascension at 11:00 a.m. on December 13, 2019, both in Virginia Beach. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 8, 2019