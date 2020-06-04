Robin J. Haymon
1986 - 2020
Robin J. Haymon was born in Fairbanks, Alaska on August 6, 1986, to his loving parents, Dr. Elmer Haymon Jr. and Dr. Darlene Haymon Currie. At a young age, Robin seemed to have a spiritual calling. He was baptized at First Baptist Church of South Richmond May 1999. On May 25, 2020, Robin answered the call from Heaven and peacefully went home to be with the Lord. His memory and legacy will be cherished by his proud parents, Elmer Haymon and Brewel and Darlene Currie; his maternal grandmother, Evelyn T. Robinson; his loving and devoted sister, Akilah Lynn Haymon; and his adoring nephews, Jason Jafari Haymon and Caleb Eugene Haymon. A viewing will be held at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at which time family will recieve friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and at which time funeral service will commence at 4 p.m. Interment Homewood Cemetery, Pittsburgh, Pa. Watch webcast for Robin J. Haymon at https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1070466.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
09:00 - 02:00 PM
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
JUN
5
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
JUN
5
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Mimms Funeral Service, Inc.
1827 Hull Street
Richmond, VA 23224
(804) 232-3874
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Mimms Funeral Home
