ï»¿Robin Jean Lupton, 62, passed in her sleep on November 25, 2020. Robin was born to the late Gloria Jean Lupton (nee Williams) and Robert Clyde Lupton on October 23, 1958 in Norfolk, VA.Robin had a rewarding career as a bookkeeper in the concrete construction industry, until transitioning to semi-retirement doing what she most loved, helping people. It didn't matter if you knew Robin for a day or a lifetime she would embrace you with a warm smile and consider you a friend. She had the giving nature of her mother and the outgoing spirit of her father, and was always there to lend a hand, no matter the situation. If you were in need, Robin was there for you.Robin loved the beach. She was an avid collector of lighthouses and an gifted artist.Robin is survived by her sister, Cynthia Lupton Ford (James), of Port Orange, FL and her life partner of 33 years Wilbert C Bowden. Robin's extended family includes Wilbert's siblings, nieces and nephews, several cousins and friends and neighbors that are too numerous to count.Robin will be deeply missed and was loved by all that knew and met her. She will be privately laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.