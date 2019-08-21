|
|
CHESAPEAKE- Robin passed away August 16, 2019. Born in Jacksonville, FL, on May 26, 1951, he is predeceased by his loving parents, Milton and Betty Hogue; and younger brother Michael.
Robin is survived by his sister, Debby Banton (Ronald); children, Dawn, Lindsay, Lacey and Robin Hogue; beloved granddaughter Sienna; his life partner, Diane Fincher, and her daughter, Natalie Gerardot (Grant), and her granddaughter, Rosalee Gerardot; extended family, Drex and Joyce Fincher Bradshaw, and Nancy and Bob Kuzmick; and best friend and partner, Bobby Belcher.
Robin loved sports and played football for Kellam High School, Fork Union Military Academy, and East Carolina University. After college, he became an ironworker, Irons Workers Local Union #79, and traveled the country doing what he loved. But his love of music enriched his life and the lives of all of those within hearing. He had recently joined a band in Fairview, NC, and had played with them in Fairview, Charleston, SC and on the Outer Banks. He was an amazing Blues Harp player and during his long hospital stays, took requests from other patients, doctors and nurses. Members of the band have said Robin is now playing with the big band in the sky, but the silence here is deafening.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Virginia Beach UMC, 212 19th Street, Va. Beach, VA. A Paddle Out will follow the service. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 21, 2019