We mourn the passing of Robin Minskoff-Pollack who died on October 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. Born June 10, 1956 in New York to Beatrice and Maurice Minskoff, Robin lived in many exotic places. Graduating from Penn State, she received her RN degree from John Hopkins. She treated patients through the Jewish Family Service, Hospital of The Kings Daughters, Chesapeake General, and most recently as the Nurse Coordinator at Virginia Oncology. Known for her strong independent spirit , she loved reading, caring for her dogs, and enjoying a vodka martini. She was always there to help others in her professional and personal life. Predeceased by her parents, Robin is survived by her husband, Marc Pollack, son, Michael Pollack, and brothers Alan Minskoff ( Terry Benson ) and Jerry Minskoff ( Judy Rosenberg). Graveside services will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 in New York. The family will be sitting shiva on Tuesday, November 5, from 6:30 - 9PM at 1911 Keeter Run, Chesapeake. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the or .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 3, 2019