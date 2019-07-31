|
Robin Renea Briscoe, 60, collected her wings on Sunday, July 28, 2019. She was born in Suffolk, VA to Jean Baines Briscoe-Lindblom and the late Alton Robert Briscoe. She is survived by her brother Alton Robert Briscoe, Jr. and her sister Katherine Jean B. Moody (Bruce). Robin was predeceased by her grandparents W. Floyd and Minnie T. Baines and Cleetise and Lucy Briscoe and her uncle Jack T. Baines.
Robin is also survived by her favorite uncle, Donnie E. Baines (Darlene); two aunts, Sandra B. Spivey (Ron) and Lucy P. Baines-Jackson (Randy), cousins, Shirley Hardy of Edenton and Nancy Baines Fowler (Brian); numerous nieces and nephews.
The family is extremely grateful for the caregivers of Personal Touch Hospice. Chaplain Donna Tucker will conduct the memorial service in Loving Funeral Home, 3225 Academy Ave., Portsmouth on Saturday, Aug. 3rd at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, Robin requested memorial donations may be sent to The . Condolences may be offered at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019