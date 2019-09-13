|
|
Robin Walker Dobzynski, 61, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away September 10, 2019.
Born in Norfolk, VA, she was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church and ran the nursery at the church for many years.
Robin was preceded in death by her father, Robert E. Walker, Sr.; and two brothers, Steven Walker and Robert E. Walker, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Richard Dobzynski; mother, Ellen Walker of Chesapeake; daughter, Dianna Comellas of Virginia Beach; son, Charles Robert Comellas of Ashburn, VA; and three sisters, Patti Beatty of Moyock, NC, Barbara Riveros of Chesapeake, and Donna Smith of Moyock, NC.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. in the funeral home chapel followed by burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CHKD. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 13, 2019