Robincio Rojas Geroca, age 100, June 20, 1920 - August 11, 2020 passed away peacefully at home in the presence of family. Born in Samar, Philippines, he proudly served 22 years in the United States Navy and retired 20 years later from NARF.
Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 75 years, Carrie Geroca; 5 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In keeping with COVID restrictions, the church requests that you arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. or you may view the livestream of the service at: piusxparish.org
. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens following the Mass. The Geroca family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Fr. Nixon Negparanon and Sentara Hospice. Our deepest gratitude to Jill, Robert, Sam and Aidan for their devotion and tender care of 'grandpa'. Info: www.woodlawnnorfolk.com
.