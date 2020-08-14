1/2
Robincio Rojas Geroca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robincio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robincio Rojas Geroca, age 100, June 20, 1920 - August 11, 2020 passed away peacefully at home in the presence of family. Born in Samar, Philippines, he proudly served 22 years in the United States Navy and retired 20 years later from NARF.

Left behind to cherish his memory is his wife of 75 years, Carrie Geroca; 5 children and their spouses, 9 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Catholic Church. In keeping with COVID restrictions, the church requests that you arrive no later than 10:30 a.m. or you may view the livestream of the service at: piusxparish.org. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens following the Mass. The Geroca family would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Fr. Nixon Negparanon and Sentara Hospice. Our deepest gratitude to Jill, Robert, Sam and Aidan for their devotion and tender care of 'grandpa'. Info: www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Pius X Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved